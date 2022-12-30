….As monarch hails gov’s support for Royal Museum

By Gabriel Enogholase

Benin city—GOVERNOR Godwn Obaseki of Edo State, his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, and other top government functionaries, have paid a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba Ewuare ll, to commemorate the 2022 Igue Festival.

Receiving the visitors, the Oba of Benin commended Obaseki for working with the traditional institution to ensure security and peace in the state and for supporting the development of the Benin Royal Museum.

The monarch said: “I want to thank the governor, his deputy, SSG, commissioners and other top government functionaries, as well as aspirants in the 2023 elections for the visit.

“Present here and uniquely together are the Esogban, Iyase and Osuma of Benin Kingdom. They are the most senior chiefs in my palace and also members of the royal family. This is to support the governor.”

“I thank you for recognising that the traditional institution has played a major role in ensuring peace and unity in the Edo State. Also, I use this opportunity to thank you for the support given to the Benin Royal Museum. I also thank you for the support for the cultural institution.

“There is no society in the world that is perfect and I have told the chiefs to be praying for the governor just as we pray for ourselves and welcome the political aspirants in the 2023 general elections. I pray we all do our jobs very well.