Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of efforts to boost its Internally Generated Revenue IGR, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has expressed its resolve to move against tax evaders in the territory, saying they cannot be enjoying world class infrastructure and yet refuse to meet their tax obligations.

This was as the Administration said it was already addressing complaints of double or multiple taxation by residents.

FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a town hall meeting organized by the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), aimed at enlightening residents and other stakeholders on the processes involved in the issuance of Tax Clearance Certificates TCC.

Bello noted that their actions are not only morally wrong as they ride on the sweat of others, but also constitute serious criminal offences for which they can face very severe penalties upon conviction.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the FCTA, Olusade Adesola, the minister said if the Administration is to continue to provide world class infrastructure for the city, it needs a greatly improved revenue base which can only be attained by a robust tax policy where all who call FCT

home also contribute through taxes to her development.

“As residents and business owners, you have a sacred responsibility of paying your tax to help the Administration

in ensuring the FCT that we desire.

“I therefore, use this opportunity to send a note of strong warning to tax evaders to desist from their actions”, he stressed.

According to him, the efforts of the FCT IRS, with the cooperation of residents of the FCT has ensured that the FCT is the second highest internally generating sub-national in the country.

He however, noted that the FCT Administration is not unmindful of complaints about multiple taxation and other sundry challenges in FCT tax regime.

“This matter is also of grave concern to us and we are taking measures to resolve the issue because it also impacts negatively on our efforts of encouraging investments in the

Territory.

“I therefore, commend the Ag. Executive Chairman and management of the FCT -IRS for the initiative of holding

this public gathering that will enable residents and other stakeholders to fully grasp the import of this tax policy

which is designed to ultimately benefit us all”.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Ag. Executive Chairman FCT-IRS, Haruna Y. Abdullahi, said while working towards ensuring provision of Taxpayer-centric services, the service will not hesitate to take punitive measures on defaulters of the law.

Abdullahi however urged FCT residents and other stakeholders to choose voluntary compliance over compulsion, which would be last resort.

According to him, “the demand and verification of tax clearance affects specific transactions required by individuals (residents of FCT) from FMDAs, FCT-SDAs and Financial Institutions to mention a few.

“Consequently, the failure to demand and verify a Tax Clearance Certificate presented by an individual is liable to

sanctions and possible conviction with a fine of N5 Million or three years imprisonment or both the fine and imprisonment according to the relevant tax laws.

“As the relevant tax authority for Personal Income Tax administrations, we have a vital role to play in ensuring strict adherence to the contents of this publication.

“To this end, the FCT-IRS has trained its staff on effective monitoring and enforcement procedures as well as investigation for violations of any aspect of the tax laws”.