By Muyiwa Adejobi

It is the long history of humankind (and animal kind, too) that those who learned to collaborate and improvise most effectively, have prevailed – Charles Darwin.

HEALTHY interaction, collaboration or cooperation of two or more bodies, organisations, substances, or other agencies produces a combined effect greater than the sum of their separate effects. We can be immeasurably significant or influential when we come together or synergise. Hence, synergism remains one of the most imperative concepts in organisational productivity and personal development. In this discourse, collaboration and synergy will be used interchangeably.

According to the American Heritage Dictionary, the term “synergy” is derived from the Greek word “sunergos”, which means working together. According to Debbie D. DuFrene (2018), synergy is a concept where two or more people work in one accord to achieve more than they could separately. Synergy has origins as a theological term describing the cooperation of human efforts with divine will. For instance, the Book of Psalms Chapter 133 from verses 1 to 3 says: “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity! It is like the dew of Hermon, descending upon the mountains of Zion; for there the Lord commanded the blessing…”

Also, as recounted in Genesis 11:1-9, the building of the tower of Babel in the Holy Bible was almost actualised because of the collaborative efforts of the descendants of Noah in Shinar (Babylonia). In the same vein, in the Holy Quran, synergy was espoused by the lesson recorded in Surah Al-Imran Ayah 103 which says: “We learn the virtue of unity and brotherhood for the sake of Allah … and hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided.”

It is noteworthy that synergy is as old as the history of man and if we must succeed as a people we must key into the concept of synergy. One of the most beautiful marvels of life is when two or more people come together and commit to working for their mutual benefit.

The name Usman Alkali Baba is synonymous with synergy, based on his quest for collaboration amongst security agencies and other sister organizations.

Usman Alkali Baba, immediately after his assumption of office as Inspector General of Police, IGP, paid courtesy visits to the Service Chiefs, the Minister of Police Affairs, the Police Service Commission, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, principal officers of the National Assembly, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Minister of Finance, Director-General of the State Security Service, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Chairman NDLEA, among other stakeholders.

The main objective was to rejuvenate the synergy between the Nigeria Police and other governmental agencies for seamless service delivery in Nigeria. These visits revitalised the expected cordial relationships between the Force and other relevant agencies and thus have built a strong bond that has made the policing of our dear nation flawless, meaningful in all ramifications, and more reliable to Nigerians.

In order to restore peace in the society, the Nigeria Police under the leadership of IGP Usman Baba is relentlessly collaborating with the military and other security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and other wanton behaviours. Some of these joint operations include Operation Safe Haven in Jos, Plateau State; Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara; Operation Yaki in Kaduna State; Special Forces Joint Operations in the North-East; and Operation Golden Dawn in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria. Others include Operation Still Water II in Akwa Ibom and some parts of the South-South, Operation Akpako in Cross River State, Operation Delta Hawk in Delta State, etc. The aforementioned operations have recorded many successes in the fight against crimes and criminalities in Nigeria and by extension in the West Africa sub-region.

Currently, there is a just concluded Advanced Detective Course, ADC, at the Police Staff College, Jos, Plateau State, where all security agencies in the country gathered as one big family for various theoretical and practical training exercises on novel strategic approaches to stemming evolving dimensions of crimes and criminalities. This included, but is not limited to, the application of modern technologies to fighting the asymmetric nature of insecurity. In addition, this inventive programme by the IGP promotes the needed bonds among officers across various security agencies, and it is a fertile collaboration for the smooth discharge of their constitutional duties. Certificates of attendance were issued to participants after the successful completion of the refresher course.

IGP Alkali Baba, a one-time directing staff of the College, understands the infrastructural challenges of the training college and has put in place adequate and befitting resources and facilities that will make the citadel of knowledge, where competent officers are expectedly produced, compete with the international standards.

Again, at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Police workshop on Election Security Management, which was held on August 4, 2022, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, the top echelon of the military, security agencies, Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Nigeria were in attendance. They included the Chief of the Defence Staff, CDS; all the service chiefs and heads of other security agencies and MDAs. This was clear reciprocation of love that the person of “Alkali Baba” has extended to them.

Also, the Police boss honoured the Nigerian Navy Games which was held in Ojo, Lagos, sometime in September. In the same vein, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo recently graced the occasion of the 13th Biennial Police Games in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. During the event, the Nigerian Navy, Air Force, Immigration, Customs, Civil Defence and Fire Service participated actively and won prizes. This is unarguably a tell-all synergy between the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in Nigeria.

Summarily, IGP Alkali Baba has successfully synchronised the security architecture of Nigeria through his simplicity, exemplary leadership style, tolerance, spirit of sportsmanship and patriotism. In fact, he should be referred to as synergy personified!

Adejobi, CSP, is Force Public Relations Officer, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja