By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba has ordered Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, AIGs in charge of Zonal Police Commands, state Commissioners of Police, among others to ensure heavy deployment of officers in uniforms on highways, rail lines, waterways, airports and at the various recreational centres within their jurisdictions.

The order is also to be carried out by heads of tactical, intelligence and operational units.

The IGP also directed that “officers whose jurisdictions include big cities with heavy traffic gridlocks are tasked to deploy officers on motorbikes to monitor traffic and prevent traffic robberies.

Similarly, the IGP directed that officers should engage in visibility policing by ensuring that those on routine duties are in uniform and their vehicles marked with the names of their Divisions, Commands or Squadrons for proper identification by members of the public.

According to the IGP, “All officers are to ensure strict compliance with standard operating procedures for their specific types of assignment while respect for fundamental rights of all persons is sacrosanct.”

The IGP in a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, “Assured all Nigerians and residents in the country, particularly those who will be travelling or joining friends and relatives in public places for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, of their safety and security during and after the yuletide season.

“The IGP similarly reassures those who will be plying roads, waterways, airports, and rail tracks that proactive measures have been emplaced to ensure they arrive their destinations devoid of the activities of rogue individuals and criminal elements.

“The IGP, therefore, facilitates with the Nigerian Christian community as they celebrate Christmas while urging them to emulate the character of Christ.

“He equally wishes all Nigerians a prosperous new year 2023 in advance.”