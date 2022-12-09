Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Friday in Lagos inaugurated five newly acquired gun boats for the Nigerian Police for patrol’s and response to emergencies on internal waterways.

Speaking at the ceremony, the IGP assured of the continuous commitment of his administration to upgrading the operational assets of the Nigeria Police Force while emphasizing the importance of dedicated synergy to successfully stamping out crimes and criminality in the country.

Read also: IGP launches stolen vehicles portal to curb car theft

On his part, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral AwwL Zubairu Gambo commended the Inspector-General of Police for his special focus on acquisition of operational hardware for the Nigeria Police Force.

He stated that it is a worthy legacy that will effectively improve the operational capacity and capability of the Nigeria Police.

The CNS further assured the IGP and the Police family of the Navy’s support in all areas most especially on the safety of inland waterways in Nigeria and adequate protection of lives and property of Nigerians.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the IGP also commissioned the new ultra-modern Commandant’s quarters at the Police College Ikeja on Friday.

The IGP was accompanied by the AIG Zone 2, AIG Adeyinka Adeleke, Commissioner of Police Lagos, CP Abiodun Alabi, CP Jonathan Towuru, and other dignitaries.