Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) Mr Mike Ozekhome, has underscored the indispensability of the media, saying anyone who ignores the media does so at a great risk.

Ozekhome made the statement on Thursday in Abuja at an interaction with Judiciary Correspondents.

According to the senior lawyer, the media is so important that if you ignore the media in anything, you do so at your own risk.

“This is because without the media, there cannot be democracy because democracy and the media are like siamese twins.

“An attempt to separate them will be like a futile attempt to separate beans from akara or separate six from half a dozen.

“If you want to deepen and widen the plenitude and amplitude of democracy, you must deepen and widen the plenitude and amplitude of the media,” he said.

While commending the Nigerian media for promoting development, peace, democratic tenets, he pledged to defend the media free of charge, should any journalist need the services of a lawyer.

He encouraged media practitioners not to be intimidated by any antics but remain focused and professional in the discharge of their duties.

“Where they come after you, you have the chambers to run to, we will defend you free of charge.

“If we do not defend the media, then democracy will be endangered because without the media, there can’t be democracy.

“As a human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, I will be there.

“Thank you media for all you have done to promote Nigeria, to promote democracy, to deepen democracy, to highlight breaches of human rights of the people.

He also thanked the media for highlighting subjugation and repression of the rule of law of the people by government and corruption.

The senior advocate announced that his chambers won 27 cases in 2022, translating to winning at least two cases per month.

He attributed the success to God and the commitment of members of staff of his law firm.

“I do not know any chamber that has achieved that feat, but we give thanks to God that we won these cases.’’

He also underscored the need for thanksgiving, particularly at the end of the year.

“Some people, as we speak, have had accidents and are on oxygen but here we are, hale and hearty, so we must give thanks to God.’’

He also stressed the need for sharing and spending time with friends and family during the yuletide.(NAN)