By Dennis Agbo

THE Movement For The Actualization Of The Sovereign State Of Biafra, MASSOB, has urged people to ignore a certain Simon Ekpa and his call for five days sit-at-home.

While condemning Ekpa and his misplaced order, MASSOB said that people should go about their businesses, stressing that there is no sit-at-home of whatever sort.

In a statement by MASSOB’s Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, MASSOB said that it was unfortunate that some people have allow themselves to be used by agent’s of Nigerian government to turn South East into a war zone .

“How can someone who claimed to be fighting for the freedom of his people will at the same time turn around and kill, destroy the economy of the same people he is fighting for.

“A lot of Biafra innocent youths have been killed by Nigerian security agents, many are still in various prisons in Nigeria, and now you are adding more pains and sufferings to our people. This is no longer agitation for the libration of Biafra people.

“MASSOB will not support anybody who lives outside Biafra land and be given order and counter order that will effect the life of Ndigbo negatively. MASSOB is urging Ndigbo to ignore the threat and go about their normal business.

“It is clear that the main aim of these people ordering for sit at home is nothing but to create crisis in south East, giving Nigeria government reasons not release mazi Nnamdi Kanu. These agents of Nigeria government must stop this evil acts against Ndigbo now.

“MASSOB and other Biafra agitators will not allow faceless people paid by Nigeria government to destroy all the pro-Biafra groups has laboured for years . This is the same act of sabotage Raph Uwazuike did, and it has relegated Ndigbo to became the list populated tribe, because we refused to participate in the last census.”