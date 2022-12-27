.

By Steve Oko

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has urged members of the public to ignore the rumour making the rounds that its President General, Professor George Obiozor is dead.

Vice President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Kingsley Dozie who spoke with Vanguard in Umuahia, dismissed the rumour as unfounded and false.

Dr Dozie explained that should anything happen to the Ohanaeze President General the family would not hesitate to inform the public.

He said that when he heard the rumour, he quickly got in touch with a family member of the Ohanaeze helmsman who confirmed to him that there was no iota of truth in the rumour.

Dozie advised people against spreading falsehood.