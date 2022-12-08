By Demola Akinyemi

Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State on Political Communications, Bashir Adigun, has urged members of the public to ignore what he described as doctored video and fake news claiming that the governor accused the legislators of non performance.

In a statement yesterday in Ilorin, Bashir Adigun, said “Our attention has been drawn to a fake story, accompanied by a doctored video, purporting that Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq accused the state lawmakers or the government of not performing.

“The said information is being peddled by known peddlers of fake news whose masters was recently captured on video asking them to spread lies and propaganda against the Government. They went as far as doing a photoshop of Daily Trust and planted a false story in some other news platforms to lend credence to their shameless lies.

“At no time did the Governor make such accusations against the state lawmakers whose performance has been credible thus far. Their pro-development efforts, patriotism, and empowerment programmes, some of which the Governor had attended or read about, are well-documented for posterity. “

According to him, at Babanlola in Ifelodun over the weekend, the Governor was comparing Rasak Owolabi to former state lawmakers from his constituency who locals said never did anything close to what Owolabi is doing regarding constituency outreach (empowerment).

“We urge members of the public to ignore the fake news and its purveyors. Their agenda is to cause mischief. We had earlier predicted that the opposition is desperate and they will stop at nothing to disrupt public peace until they are made to answer for their indiscretion”, statement added.