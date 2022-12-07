By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state on Political Communications, Alhaji Bashir Adigun has urged members of the public to ignore what he described as doctored video and fake news which claimed that his principal accused the legislators and his administration of non performance.

In a statement made available to Vanguard in Ilorin on Wednesday, Bashir Adigun said there was no time the governor made such allegation against the lawmakers ,he said their performance have been excellent thus far.

He also said that the master of the agents of fake news was recently captured in a video where he gave directive that lies and propaganda should be spread against the present administration .

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a fake story, accompanied by a doctored video, purporting that Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq accused the state lawmakers or the government of not performing.

“The said information is being peddled by known peddlers of fake news whose masters was recently captured on video asking them to spread lies and propaganda against the Government. They went as far as doing a photoshop of Daily Trust and planted a false story in some other news platforms to lend credence to their shameless lies.”

The statement, Added that,”At no time did the Governor make such accusations against the state lawmakers whose performance has been credible thus far. Their pro-development efforts, patriotism, and empowerment programmes, some of which the Governor had attended or read about, are well-documented for posterity. “

Adigun clarified that at Babanlola in Ifelodun over the weekend, the Governor was comparing Hon. Rasak Owolabi to former state lawmakers from his constituency who locals said never did anything close to what Owolabi is doing regarding constituency outreach (empowerment).

“We urge members of the public to ignore the fake news and its purveyors. Their agenda is to cause mischief. We had earlier predicted that the opposition is desperate and they will stop at nothing to disrupt public peace until they are made to answer for their indiscretion,” concluded the statement.