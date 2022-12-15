By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Amb Zango Abdu has reiterated that no one would be able to vote without his Permanent Voter Card (PVC) following allegations labelled against politicians of buying the voters card from the electorate.

Tlhe Commissioner gave the warning while responding to questions from newsmen at a stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Kano.

He warned that collecting of PVCs will be an effort in vein bec ause only the owners can be able to use it to vote. He added that whosoever is caught with PVCs belonging to other people will face the wrath of the law accordingly.

He sighted the incident of a person arrested with 367 PVCs from Gabasawa local government area of Kano state.

“The cards totalling 367 were said to belong to voters from Yautar Registration Area.

“The matter was investigated by the police command and the culprit was arraigned before a court of law where judgement was delivered.

“The commission had received back the cards from Police custody and the cards are being redistributed to the rightful owners” he stated.

The commissioner further called on political parties to focus on issue-based campaigns devoid of violence, abusive, intemperate and slanderous language that could likely lead to breakdown of law and order.

He stated that Kano has the second highest number of registered voters in Nigeria and conducting free and fair election will add value to democracy in Nigeria.

He assured the public that he will deliver a free and fair election with fairness and justice to all irrespective of political parties or other inclinations.

Responding on behalf of the police, the Kano Commissioner of Police Muhammad Dauda who was represented by Assistant Police Commissioner Daniel Amah stated that investigation is on concerning alleged hate speech by some leading politicians in the state and will face the wrath of the law if found guilty.

He assured the public that police is working round the clock to ensure there is hitch-free election in 2023.