The Igbo Town Union General Assembly operating in the 19 Northern States and the FCT Abuja has pledged to work for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential election.

However, they are also seeking a meeting with Tinubu to discuss burning issues that concern the Igbo living in the North.

The Group made the pledge when they visited the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma in Owerri on Thursday, December, 2022 at Government House. Addressing the members, Governor Uzodimma commended them for their love for APC and reminded them that they made the right decision. He reiterated his continued preaching for peace and unity of Nigeria.

“Our people that are agitating for secession or ethnic politics don’t consider what the Igbos in the Northern Nigeria are going through and their investments and businesses,” Governor Uzodimma said.

He emphasized his belief in the unity of Nigeria, saying that the Igbos are better off in the Nigerian project.

The Governor highlighted that the Igbos have a lot of talents yet to be harnessed, “a determined spirit to succeed anywhere they are,” noting that such ambition could be realised in a broader Nigerian space.

He commended the group for their organisational skills and promised to take the issues they raised in their address seriously.

“Put together the Igbos in the Diaspora are more than the Igbos at home and should be taken seriously in the political equation.”

In their address presented by their Leader, Dr. Collins Chibueze Ajali, members of the Group also promised to unanimously use their platform and network to work for the re-election of the Governor in 2023.