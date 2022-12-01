By Chinonso Alozie

Ohanaeze Ndigbo World wide elders council on Thursday expressed anger over the reported killings in some parts of Ebonyi and Enugu states, last week.

The Ohanaeze Chairman Elders Forum, Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu, stated this to newsmen in Owerri.

Iwuayanwu described it as an unprovoked attacks and an invasion of Igbo communities.

However, to address the situation of insecurity in the affected areas Chief Iwuanyawu called on the Governor of Ebonyi State and the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World wide, Professor George Obiozor, to convene South East political, religious, traditional and business leaders to find a solution to stop this ugly situation.

According to the Ohanaeze Elders, “In the past few weeks, many parts of Igboland have experienced unprovoked attacks in some parts of Enugu and Ebony states. The case of Enugu is a clear invasion of Igboland by unknown people. Reports reaching my office confirms that innocent Igbo have been killed in their own homes, their houses destroyed, set ablaze and their property looted.

“Many Igbo, especially in the border with Benue and Kogi states have fled from their homes and are now homeless and many of them have lost their lives. There are similar experiences in some parts of Ebony in states, especially those near the border of northern states.”

As part of their demands, the Ohanaeze elders made some demands which include that “The chairman of the Governors Forum South East, Engr. Dave Umahi and the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwise, Prof. George Obiozor, immediately convene a meeting of South East political, religious, traditional and business leaders to find a solution to stop this ugly situation.

“Meanwhile, I also on behalf of the council of Elders recommend that the southeast governor’s forum in association with Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide set up a relief committee to support all Igbonwho have recently suffered from armed invasion by strange people and those who suffered due to flooding.

“When this relief committee is set up, the council of elders will appeal to the business leaders of Igboland and others to make contributions to alleviate the suffering of these brothers and sisters.”

“The burden of catering for the welfare of the affected Igbo may be too heavy for most state governments to cope with alone and therefore requires the contribution and assistance of Igbo men and women in business and the National Emergency Agency.

“In the interim, we appeal to NEMA to immediately respond to the needs of those affected by these attacks. We also appeal to the Federal Government to take steps to stop this unprovoked and unwarranted violation of the rights of our people,” Iwuanyanwu said.

