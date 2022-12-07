By OzioruvaAliu

THE Igbinedion University Okada, IUO, in Edo State, yesterday, inducted 70 medical scientists as a university don, Prof. Mathias Emokpae of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science of the University of Benin urged them to engage in research to enable them to come out with accurate blood sampling while carrying out their professional work.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Raphael Adeghe, said medical laboratory is the backbone of all complex procedures carried out on patient specimens.

He said: “It is vital that IUO for over two decades has maintained the path of dominance and prominence in the academic sphere, leading a visionary part of endless excellence. The university has all its courses accredited by the NUC and vital professional bodies.”

On his part, Emokpae said while delivering a paper entitled “Pre-Analytical Errors: Bane of Inaccurate Medical Laboratory Results,” that errors can affect laboratory results if the proper laboratory procedures are not well adhered to.

He said in avoiding those errors the following data of the patients must be noted; the full name of the patient, address and nationality, identification number, and hospital number to inpatient.”