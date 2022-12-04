The President of Rotary Club of Awka Hybrid and a renowned human capacity developer/resource manager Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh has received a doctorate (Honorary) degree in Entrepreneurship Studies and Innovative Leadership Leadership.

The Digipreneur Exponent shared the news via his Verified Facebook account with a photograph of the degree.

He captioned the photo, “Rejoice with me as the latest Doctorate Degree holder in town Engr. Dr Ifeanyi Aniagoh. Thanks to the governing council of Prowess University, Delaware USA for conferring on me Doctorate (Honorary) Degree of Philosophy in Entrepreneurship Studies and Innovative Leadership”

The awarding took place at University of Lagos under Dr. Michael Mohsen Tawadrous,PhD (USA) as special guest of Honor and Dr Maxwell E. Akpoigbe as guest lecturer.

Ifeanyi Aniagoh who is a passionate and self motivated young man with over 12 years experience in reputation management, youth development, coaching and mentoring and digital entrepreneurship among other personalities of National repute such as Mike Ozehkome(SAN), Olufemi Bakre and others were nominated by the prestigious institution for a well deserving doctorate degree.

Friends who congratulated the recipient described him as an advocate of youth development and participator in good governance.

Aside being an Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering graduate of the prestigious University of Nigeria he also holds Post Graduate Studies at Ahmadu Bello University and special Trainings from Harvard.

The award is a well deserving one as he has dedicated himself to creating a better society for young people within and outside Anambra state.

He is a Digital Entrepreneur, Realtor and Creative Coach happily married to Ngozichukwu, a union blessed with two Sons.