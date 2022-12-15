Kiedi Korth

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Kiedi Korth has raised the alarm over numerous alleged death threats she has been receiving.

This comes after she accused her estranged husband of violence on Monday.

She issued a public warning to individuals responsible for the hateful tweets, telling them to stop or face retaliation.

Kiedi, who noted that she is a German citizen by birth and consequently, said she enjoys security from the German consulate.

She added that she had written to inform the embassy of the death threats.

She wrote, “I have been getting a lot of threats messages. Death threats and all. I will like to use this medium to say that I am a GERMAN citizens by birth and nationality and so are my kids.

“If anything happens to me or any of my family member, you will have the German embassy to contender (contend) with.

” A letter has been sent to the embassy for notification already! Love and light. I will start posting publicly any threats because this has to stop!!.”