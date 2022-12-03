.

….as Dafinone storm Ethiope West

By Paul Olayemi

A former Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ethiope West Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Chief Hope Abijor and the Chieftain of the party on Wednesday said that the former governor of the State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori will not work for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 elections, insisting that the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has done nothing in Oghara.

“Ethiope West especially Oghara use to be PDP but today it’s a new song, the present PDP-led State government has completely abandoned us,

“The infrastructural development the former Governor, Chief James Ibori attracted to Oghara as we speak is a shadow of itself. The Delta State Teaching Hospital, Oghara is just there, Our people use to support PDP because of what we have on the ground but as we speak our roads and other projects have been left to rot away, there is no renovation, nor repairs nor rehabilitation,

“Our people are tired of the PDP government, when we first muted the idea of the party in Oghara, some called for my crucification, now like a seed planted by the river, we are growing as a party every day.

Abijor who made the remarks while speaking at his country home in Oghara, Ethiope West local government area of Delta State during the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the APC, Chief Ede Dafinone Campaign visit to Ethiope West Ward 7, noted that the belief that Ethiope West is a PDP local government because of the former governor Chief James Onanefe Ibori was now changing.

“I strongly believe that our National leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori will not work for PDP because he has been wronged by the party even though the daughter is contesting under PDP, I know he will work for us,” he said.

In Ethiope West Ward 10, Chief Edwin Imirighre, an Oghareki prominent title holder while welcoming the Ede Dafinone Campaign team said the notion that Oghareki and Ogharefe are the same was wrong.

“We are not the same as Ogharefe, our roads have been left unrepaired for years now despite numerous promises to do it that is why we are saying we belong to the APC and that is why we are saying we will vote for you so that you can bring an end to our pain,” Chief Imirighre said amidst applause from other Oghareki Council’ of Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Chief Ede Dafinone has described next year’s election as the year of revolution, insisting that Deltans will weed out non-performers.

“The power to choose right and wrong is left in your hands, it’s either you continue to go that way or you come our way where we have credible candidates who will bring the dividends of democracy.

“Next year is a year of revolution, you have the power with your PVC, so go out and vote for those you trust, the time to end complain is now,” he said, calling on the crowd to vote all APC candidates