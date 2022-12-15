Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has promised to site a major housing estate project in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area to ease the congestion in Uyo, the state capital, when elected into office in 2023.

Pastor Eno, who made the declaration at a campaign rally in Ibesikpo Asutan, noted making Ibesikpo Asutan and adjourning local governments areas a housing hub would ease the congestion and accommodation issues in Uyo, the state capital.

The governorship candidate, who was accompanied by his wife, Patience Eno, deputy governorship candidate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi and members of the campaign council, noted that Ibesikpo Asutan is a key local government area in the state having produced a former governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah, rightly referred to as “The father of modern Akwa Ibom State”, who spearheaded the resource control fight that brought fortune to the state and also built the Akwa Ibom State Airport.

He said his development blueprint is anchored on five key areas: Agricultural revolution, Rural development, Infrastructural Maintenance/advancement, security management, and Educational advancement; adding that Ibesikpo Asutan will benefit from these key areas in terms of schools, market, roads, hospital and others.

Eno, a seasoned entreprenur assured that he would support entrepreneurship to create jobs as well as empower others with skills that will make them self reliant.

He said, “I want to thank the people of Ibesikpo Asutan for the reception you have given us and the warmth we’ve felt here.

As we go round from one local government to another, we’ve received massive endorsements. We know there is a burden of responsibility and the burden of leadership. It’s not just about seeking a political office, but it’s about being able to carry out the duties and meeting the expectations of the people. We are aware of the task ahead and we guarantee you that we will not disappoint the people of Ibesikpo Asutan”.

The chairman of Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, Mrs Akon Michael assured Eno of the support of the people of Ibesikpo Asutan in the next election and praisdd the governorship candidate for hus outstanding development agenda.

One of the PDP governorship aspirants in the area, who spoke on behalf of others, Mr. Ide Owodiong Idemoko, confessed that although he actually wanted to become the governor of the stste, he had to give up his ambition once Pastor Eno was chosen by the PDP as the party’s flagbearer and affirmed his readiness to work with Pastor Eno whom he revealed he had known for the past 25 years as a very competent and reliable man with the capacity to transform the state.

Introducing the candidates, State Chairman of the party, Elder Aniekan Akpan as well as the Director General of the Campaign, Ambassador Assam Assam, commended the people of Ibesikpo Asutan for their overwhelming support, recalling that Ibesikpo Asutan has remained a PDP stronghold since 1999.

They urged people of the LGA to remain steadfast and vote for PDP while assuring everyone that Pastor Eno has capacity, character, competence and the compassion to do more fir the state and its people.

In his remarks, Governor Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by his wife, Matha described Pastor Eno as an entrepreneur with unbeatable experience and capacity in job and wealth creation, and urged them to vote for PDP at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

Dr.Martha Emmanuel maintained that Pastor Eno as a man with the fear of God, will consolidate on the peace, security and developement of the state.

At the well-attended event, some members of other parties who had recently decamped to the PDP were introduced, an action that delighted the energetic audience.