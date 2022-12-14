Yemi Sonde

By Ada Osadebe

Mr. Yemi Sonde, chairman of the Yemi Sonde Media Group and owner of the well-known radio station YES FM, has called out to the world that he is being blackmailed over a nude video of him.

On Tuesday, Sonde stated in a news release that the blackmailer claimed to have his naked videos. He made this remark in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Sonde said the blackmailer, who gave the impression that he resided in Cote d’Ivoire, had frequently demanded payments from him ranging from N500,000 to N1,500,000.

The broadcaster further claimed the blackmailer also got in touch with a few colleagues , asking them to convince him to pay the ransom.

Sonde added that the blackmailer threatened to post the tapes on social media in order to humiliate him and his family.

According to Sonde, the blackmailer said he would delete the video as soon as he pays the ransom.

However, Sonde claimed that he had nonetheless warned the blackmailer to persist with his threat, insisting he (Sonde) would not give any blackmailer his hard-earned money.