Following an allegation of cheating against Wilson Multimedia Technology Concepts Ltd. and Wilbeko Global Resources Ltd. and their owners, by one Olusola Babalola and Yusuf Adebayo alleging that they loaned Wilson Multimedia Technology Concepts Ltd. and Wilbeko Global Resources Ltd. and their owners money, the Chief executive officer (CEO),

Mr Wilson Unachukwu has frowned against Mr Olusola Babalola for peddling false rumours against his person and his company on the internet.

According to him, he knew both parties when he was abroad and on his return he brought in some products and Chief Adebayo saw it and loved it. He was interested in the products and transactions were made.

He said, these transactions didn’t happen with his account as the said partners worked directly with his international clients.

He explained what really transpired.

“When the transaction commenced, he agreed to raise the money and never told me Olusola was the real own of the money. From nowhere, he brought in Sola. We were doing things together to make profit as businessmen.

“Yusuf was working on the financial aspect with my company. When the money came in, they boycotted my company and transfered the money directly to my foreign partners and were doing the business themselves.

“When my foreign partners came into Nigeria we had a meeting with them at Tulip hotel Lagos. They paid them the money . No money paid into my account.

“We did a business, I own the factory and the products. They brought the money for the transaction.Which led us to Ikechukwu Ogbe who said he wants to help us. After pushing the documents through FIRS, Ikechukwu Ogbe took almost all the money.

“After all said and done, he escaped and we couldn’t locate him. Due to the pressure from Sola, I pushed for him to be found and arrested. He’s in the custody of the police as I speak.

“I was just surfing the net and found out that Olusola Babalola has been tarnishing the my name and that my company online. I now wonder where he wants me to get money to pay him with what he has done, because most of my investors are pulling out from me. Business isn’t moving like before since he started writing negative things about me, something that isn’t true.

“The culprit is already in police net. and I know it will be settled. So where did he want me to get money to pay him if he wants to tarnish my image, something he knows I’m not at fault,” he asked.

He promised to see to the end of the issue while adding that Ikechukwu Ogbe will never go unpunished unt he vomits all h has stollen.