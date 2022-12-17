Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has assured that he will complete the new Government House before he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

Ikpeazu who stated this while inspecting the ongoing construction of the New Government House, at Ogurube layout Umuahia, explained that he was happy that the workers handling the edifice assured him that they would deliver the job on schedule.

He disclosed that he would be monitoring the work on a weekly basis with a firm assurance that he would move into the new Government House before the expiration of his tenure.

Ikpeazu also inspected work on the new Joint Account Allocation Committee , JAAC, building, which he described as a massive edifice.

Admitting that lots of work still has to be done in terms of landscaping, connecting to the national grid and installation of industrial borehole, the Governor assured that the project would be handed over to Abia people before the end of his tenure.

He said; “I will complete the new Government House before I leave office. Im happy that the workers handling the edifice assured me that they would deliver the job on schedule. I admit that lots of work still has to be done in terms of landscaping, connecting to the national grid and installation of industrial borehole, the new Government House and the JAAC building projects will be handed over to Abia people before the end of my tenure.”

He directed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Christopher Enweremadu, to raise a technical team to provide the work plan with the financial implications to ensure that the job is delivered.