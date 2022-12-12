.

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Danjuma, the father of slain Mohammed Danjuma has cried out demanding for justice, over the gruesome murder of his son.

Mohammed 34, a graduate of Nigerian Maritime Academy Oron was allegedly murdered on July 7, 2022, within the neighbourhood at Clapperton Road, Sokoto.

The deceased father, Danjuma Sidi, who narrated the kind of trauma, the family is going through, disclosed to journalists that, there are alleged plans to scuttle the investigation and prosecution of suspects linked to his son’s murder.

However, the Sokoto police command did not help matters as every effort to seek the police reaction to the alleged murder was rebuffed by the command PPRO.

When contacted last Wednesday, Sokoto police command PPRO, ASP Abubakar Sanusi, promised journalists to get the necessary information on the case and brief them accordingly.

But, as at the time of going to press, ASP Abubakar Sanusi, has remained silent. He neither picked up several calls put across to him nor, replied SMS sent to him through his phone number.

With teary eyes, sixty-two years old Danjuma Sidi, told journalists that Mohammed, was gruesomely murdered on July 7, 2022, and five months after, suspects linked to his death are on the street, walking around freely.

“There is the evidence of a trending video where my son was handcuffed, tortured, dehumanized and debased before, giving up the ghost. Police then swung into action and six suspects (names withheld), were arrested.

“In the cause of investigation, a family of the suspects reached out to us and begged for the amicable resolution of the matter, devoid of Police involvement. I told them to allow justice to prevail as no resolution will bring my son back to life. They left and promised to get back to me later.

“To my dismay, they came back after two previous failed appointments and offered me six hundred thousand naira only, as compensation for the life of my son and bury the matter. This, I outrightly rejected because, if they are to offer me monetary compensation Islamically, it is not this paltry six hundred thousand naira.

“I am using this opportunity to call on the Sokoto State and Federal Government, Inspector General of Police, IGP, Human Rights organisations and the Media, to help get justice for the departed soul of my son.”