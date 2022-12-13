Ayeni Ekundayo has been serving business to client across many verticals for more than fifteen years; he didn’t just start his career yesterday.

He studied computer science and mathematics at the Federal University of Technology in Minna, where he graduated. He switched from mathematics to digital marketing, and he attended Harvard University to study the subject (executive program).

After receiving instruction from recognized universities, the young businessperson used his computer and mathematics abilities to launch his company in 2013.

Ekundayo wants to reduce youth poverty by equipping them with the digital skills they need to be successful wherever in the globe. He founded careerxpress, a company that offers training in digital marketing, as a result of this interest.

When he recognized a business potential and the need for people to advance their technology abilities in digital marketing, he was motivated to start Careerxpress.

Over the years, Careerxpress has continuously provided technical and soft skill training to tens of thousands of recent graduates, on average 100 per month. The company currently employs 287 people in Nigeria, Rwanda, and Ghana, among other countries, and has taught digital marketing to thousands of people and companies.

A global academy is something that Careerxpress is working toward soon. In order to build a platform where everyone can learn about digital marketing and how to position oneself as the greatest candidate for client employment, a ton of online content will be created.

Over 2000 digital marketers have been taught by Careerxpress, which has also connected them to opportunities around the world.

“Our goal is to empower women to participate fully and effectively at every level of decision-making.” Ekundayo stated in a recent chat

“Our goal is to have equal compensation for equivalent-value work and full and productive employment for both sexes by the year 2030.

“We have aided in lowering unemployment rates as well as in connecting organizations with talented individuals. We don’t just concentrate on teaching digital marketers; we also send them to different industries where they are needed.”

As a digital marketing consultant, Ekundayo has worked with brands all around the world to increase revenue through content-focused inbound marketing strategies.

“In careerxpress, we create a talent pool for these developed nations through BusinessPlus Services and Careerxpress in the fields of content creation, web design, graphics, SEO, SEM, email marketing, ad management, videography and photography, back-end management, and other digital services. By establishing a global academy for online learning with a strong emphasis on digital skills, the majority of these employed are remote workers and are paid in full.

“Many nations have potential, but they need individuals with the entrepreneurial skills to equip the talent from their nations. Ekundayo’s past demonstrates exactly how dedicated and talented he is when you consider how this can be accomplished.

“If you bring unmistakable value to the table, people at the top of any industry will take you more seriously and want to develop meaningful relationships with you.” He said