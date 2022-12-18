By Chris Onuoha

Ngozi Zoe Adebiyi is a Human Resources Executive, career coach and an author. She is the Chief Executive Officer and Lead Consultant at OutsideIn HR firm. Ngozi was nominated as a top 100 Nigeria SME Women Entrepreneur in 2017 and also listed in Forbes Africa as a top 20 wealth creator (business of the future) in 2019 feature.

In her first book titled ‘Grow,’ she wrote about how she was inspired from her personal experiences punctuated by other relevant situations. She, in the book compiled articles garnished with key and significant tips to cause a shift in the minds of readers in a compelling manner; a book written in quest for maximum productivity in the work space.

In her second outing, titled “Growing”, a seemingly sequel to her first, ‘Grow’, the book, although quite different from the first, tends to enliven the creativity in the author as she delves into a more creative and innovative stride called sound book.

The book ‘Growing’ was launched on Monday December 12, 2022 in Lagos amidst fun, thrills and glitz. The audience, closely made up of her associates, faith members in her home church at Lekki including music loving celebrities, was thrilled to see musical performances by guest artists including the presentation of the book’s theme song by the author herself.

Explaining the inspiration behind the book, she said, “I am just grateful that I was able to do within all I have to do with work and life, to come up with such a creative work. For the fact that it is also a book that has to come with music, typically, I stand to be corrected by doing an adult book that has songs like a sound module in it. Again, in reading, you want people to keep reading, but there is so much happening in the world. So, people can pause a little, read something and also listen to songs that can inspire that reading. We call it receptive therapy, where you can calm down and change your mood. For me, it is all about reaching out to people and helping them therapeutically.

According to the author, “Growing” as a book with songs, comes with a sound module of 12 songs and two spoken words. You can literally press the sound button and hear the songs. It contains music of Cobhams Asuquo, Tuface, Mike Okri, Nigeria national anthem and other notable musicians both local and international. It is a mechanical sound module that has a book and sound in one.”

“It is not more than 30 pages in nuggets, and also used to draw inspiration,” she said, adding that it was written to draw inspiration using the strength of African, for instance, as part of inspirational nuggets, in terms of ecosystem and natural things about Africa,” remarked Ngozi.

The author mentioned that it is also meant to inspire people to live their lives. “The whole idea is that you can read a nugget or chapter and not finish the book because it is meant to inspire and not read and drop, especially with the songs in it,” she said.

Explaining more about the content, she revealed that it is a one year project that started November 2021 after about five years of the first published book, ‘grow.’ It contains songs such as a voice intro which I did as the author with Paul Simon’s song “Sky,” I moved to other inspiring songs that would make your day as you get busy with work. It also contains songs ‘find your happiness, doo-bee-doo,’ ‘see me so’ among others. I call this project, a transformational personal development book that enables people to leverage receptive music therapy.”

Ngozi who sees herself as a creative person disclosed that her innovative acumen created pathways and blaze trails for people with all humility as part of her calling, saying that having good ears for music added to creating the book and sound project.

“I play piano in the church as a pianist. My father is musically inclined and I also have a musical ear that aids the project idea in the first place. The book can be accessed on the internet under growingthebook.com and other internet sources,” she said.

She however, noted that her first book, ‘grow’ was launched on her company’s fifth anniversary while the second, is also trailing the trend. “My first book was unveiled on our fifth anniversary when we launched it together. This also came as a coincidence because we are launching it as we also mark our tenth anniversary. Maybe in another fifteen year or so, I could write another book in the same sequel,” remarked the author.