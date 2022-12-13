By Gabriel Olawale

Budding Nigerian artiste, Adegoke Tosin Ikechukwu widely known as Badsome, has said that he is working tirelessly to ensure that he is one of the reasons the global community loves and embraces Afrobeats music.

The Osun State-born entertainer, who is currently signed to allG Entertainment, disclosed that since embracing Afrobeats, he has been investing time and resources towards improving his mastery of the genre in a bid to become a household name in the global music industry.

Speaking on the success of his new EP titled “Outset”, Badsome, who is a huge fan of

Wizkid & Harry Styles, said he wished to be a major reference point in the music business in the not too distant future, hence the reason he was raising his standards by the day.

He said, “I see myself everywhere, I see myself making quality music to the world.

“I want to be known for being different to the Afrobeats culture. I want to make a difference with my sound and go beyond boundaries set for Afrobeats.

“It is for this reason I am working tirelessly everyday to improve my craft and serve my fans great music.

“Wizkid and Harry Styles are two of my biggest influences in music. I am raising my game everyday to create history like them.

“Fans can always connect with me and follow my works on various social media platforms with the handle: Thefirstbadsome. I am here to serve quality music always.”