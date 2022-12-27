By Adeola Badru

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Shina Abiola-Peller, yesterday disclosed that he chose not to run as a Reps member again in 2023, but as a Senator in order to lead the liberation mission for the people of Oke-Ogun.

He gave the disclosure during his mega empowerment programme, held at the at Technical College, Oluwole, Iseyin.

Noting further, the lawmaker said: “So completing my term is not just completing it alone, but I will also be leading a libration mission for the whole Oyo North Senatorial District, where we want the principle of equity, justice to be upheld; this is the time to compensate people that stood by me during the hard time. I decided not to run for second term as House of Reps member because of principle of equity, fairness and justice.”

“I believe so much in giving back to the people, I believe so much in empowering my people most especially at a time that I believe that we should stand up for what is right.”

“Today I decided to empower the majority of my followers, the people of my constituency. Basically I’m sure you know what happened when we were in APC. I’ve been reaching out to my people even before I got a ticket to run on the platform of APC as House of Representative member. I have already given four boreholes to each of my local government areas because I believe in doing and not just talking and that has always been my strategy to show to people what we can do.”

“I represent a constituency that has four local government areas. My local government, Iseyin has been the dominating local government and during my time I want the minority to have a say and by so doing, I said I will not ask for second term, so that other local governments can have their turn.”

“For instance, it was sixteen years that someone represented Kajola Local Government last and for this as well, I have to lead the libration mission for the people of Oke-Ogun who believe that it’s our turn to represent our Senatorial District, and the party that I was then, did not recognise us and they decided to favour another person asking for third term against me that did not even ask for a second term, this is the highest level of injustice.”

“I could have approached the court because the primaries here were faulty, the venue for the primaries here was changed under 24 hours, and the law says they should give at least 14 days notice to INEC and other all stakeholders, but I have always wanted to be an example to the thriving youths of Nigeria whom might not have money to chase such cases at the court, so I decided to tell my people that it’s high time, if truly we want to build a new system. Truly we cannot achieve any change by fighting the present reality and for us to achieve any change, we have to build a new system and make this present system an old model.”

“So we’ve stood up, I told them that it is high time we chased our mandate on the platform of a new party, some were scared they could not leave and some stood by me, and those ones that stood by me are the ones that are being compensated today.”

“My doors are still very open, I like to pay back good with good, I like to make sure that people benefit from everything they have done, but today what we are doing is to say a big thank you to my people for believing in me and also for standing by me,” Shina-Peller said.

The event was graced by traditional rulers and chiefs; the National Secretary of Accord Party, Adebukola Abiola Ajaja; Ogbomoso North Chairman of the party, Alhaji Edison Yekini Garuba, all the party chairmen in Oke-Ogun axis of the state, among others.