By Ayo Onikoyi

Legendary musician and actor, Onyeka Onwenu who stars in a new movie titled “Ije Awele” has opened up on why the script appealed to her and she decided to be part of the project as one of leading characters in the movie.

According to her in a session with Channels TV, Onyeka explained, “We need to talk to our children about it, for them to have assurance of our loyalty and our protection and our love that they can come and talk to us about what has happened to them.

When I was serving as the Director General of National Centre for Women Development, it exposed me to a lot of what young girls go through, within the family, the society and even in school how they are taken advantage of. It became something that was very important to me as a personal issue, that I produced songs for advocacy and for the protection of young girls. So when this script (Ije Awele) came and I saw what it was about, I felt this is a film I really should do”

Onyeka Onwenu and veteran actor, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey lead an ensemble of both old and new Nollywood actors in the film with Onyeka and Keppy delivering their villainous roles to near perfection.

Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey is the evil father sleeping with his daughter since the age of 6, while Onyeka Onwenu plays the role of accomplice mother, who aided and abetted the incestious act by giving the daughter contraceptives without her knowledge to prevent her from getting pregnant.

The gripping, enthralling movie tells in graphic detail the sordid secret of a family consumed in damnation and one girl’s journey to find answers to her traumatised and violated past.

Other cast of the movie includes Ejike Asiegbu, Ngozi Nwosu, Victoria Nwogu and Jidekene Achufusi (Swanky JKA) while Emeka Nwokocha is the executive producer of the movie