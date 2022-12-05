By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, has revealed that she has been experiencing strong sexual urges that could lead her to get married.

The 27-year-old made this known on her Instagram page on Sunday, lamenting how her mind keeps craving for s#x and it’s been difficult to abstain.

She concluded that she was thinking about getting married to help curb the sexual desires.

She wrote, “Your dearest sister has been going through a lot. My body has been fighting against me like I don’t know it again.



“It’s getting more difficult to abstain from s#x. Everything in my head is screaming s#x.

“You don’t know that the same pressure you go through, I go through even worse. The way it’s going, I’m thinking of getting married for s#x.

“I have never struggled sexually like I have these past few months. The temptations were huge. I was almost thinking I was bewitched,” she said.

While advocating for premarital sex abstinence, Juliana exhorted her audience to find strength in their faith.

She said, “Again I was reminded that, on this journey, your strength will fail you and that it takes God to please God.



“We cannot walk this path relying on our own strength, or else we will fall.

“I decided to share my struggles, just to encourage at least one person. Some of y’all who think I have superpowers would know that I have flesh and blood just like y’all.

“Abstaining from s#x or staying sexually pure is a decision I have to constantly make every day.

“This is also to encourage somebody who is almost giving up on this journey to hang in there. Remember why you started and draw strength from God and his word.”