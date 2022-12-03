Sarat Oyinade Adedibu is an art curator, entrepreneur and the creative director of Masters of Art Lagos.

Her Art company offers services such as paintings , portraits , murals, frames , canvas art, wall art , cloth art in Lagos , western part of Nigeria.

In a recent media session , the celebrity art curator & entrepreneur, Sarat attributed her success in the art and creative industry over the years to God; her parents (Alhaji Jubril Adedibu and Alhaja Folashade) and her family.

She spoke high of her parents and in her words she said ; “My mother is the sweetest person I have ever met. She is creative, helpful and loving in nature. She is an interior decorator & fashion designer, I learnt a lot about decorating from her , We call her MOM “Mother of Multitude.

While My dad is a great friend ,He inspires me with his work drive and relationship with God which is the most important relationship any human should have” she hinted!

She also praised her amazing siblings family and friends for being supportive and selfless, she confirmed she couldn’t have made it this far without them.

Speaking from her experience as a celebrity art curator , she said Art Curating is an art of artistic and creativity which involves paying attention to details , staying focused and being productive.

Sarat who has been in the art industry for over 5years, said she started off as a protégée to her older colleagues and also attended seminars, exhibitions and art shows to learn the art.

She continued , she said she started off from Masterclassframe jointly with a friend , But she had always strive to be one of the best in her profession , hence she went solo and coined out the name Master of Art.

Talking about the major challenges faced on the job and how she overcome them; Sarat said the major challenges are getting the materials, managing staffs and the delivery companies. She acknowledged that there are a lot of challenges faced but to overcome challenges one must know how to manage them so it won’t affect production and services to customers.

While expressing her thoughts about some of her best moments , she said in her words;

“I’m of the opinion that my best moments are yet to come. Though I have had great moments. “ she emphasized!

The young entrepreneur said some of her best clients are mostly people she haven’t met physically, and she’s really appreciative for their patronage and supports.

Sarat Oyinade who described herself as a goal-getter added that at her company , Masters of Art, they offer affordable services and make artworks on clients budget . She also disclosed that in the next 5years she sees herself breaking sales record and going international.

In her words of encouragement to other young entrepreneurs, she concluded ;

“Aim 10 times higher, and shoot your shot. Rest when you are tired and re-strategize.

Surround yourself with positive people always.” She stated.

RELATED NEWS