By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has revealed that she recently lost a pregnancy.

Toyin made this known in an interview on Channels Television’s Rubbin Minds on Sunday.

Despite having a son and a stepdaughter with her husband, she stated that people would still question her on when she plans to have another child.

Her response to them, “When the time is right she will conceive and have another child.”

The mother of one went on to describe how she was subjected to body shaming but has chosen not to let it affect her.

She added that most people make passive remarks without genuinely understanding what others go through in real life, and that she would prefer to block those who make offensive comments about her physique.

Read Also:

DJ Cuppy responds to fiancé cheating scandal

2023: Don’t allow manipulators mislead citizens, Babcock VC tells journalists

Actress Iyabo Ojo reveals identity of her new lover

She said, “Things happen and I get so bloated sometimes and people start saying, ‘you’re too fat, look at your husband he’s young, but look at you’ but they don’t understand.

“Guess what: I am used to it already, because if you let all these things get to you, you will just die of depression. Once I see your comments and if I’m not ok with it, I just block the person.”

On the loss of her pregnancy, she said, “They always want you to have a child, obviously I have a step-daughter and I have a son but they keep asking when will you have another child.

“It’s not always easy but when the time is right, the pregnancy will stay and you will see it.

When asked if she wants to have more children, Abraham said, “Yes I want to have more kids. I was actually pregnant but I lost it. It’s fine though. But when it happened I cried, I cried a lot because I just want to have one or two more kids and I’m done, but things happen.”