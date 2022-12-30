By Ada Osadebe

The former fiancée of actor, Alex Ekubo, Fancy Acholonu, has publicly apologized to him and his family.

Recall that Acholonu in May 2021 suddenly called off their already-scheduled wedding with Alex in August.

“Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship and I have called off the wedding with Alex Ekubo,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The 29-year-old on her Instagram page on Thursday revealed how hard it has been for her losing him.

She further stated that she isn’t afraid to be open and vulnerable in order to declare her love for him.

However, Acholonu observed that her behavior was unusual for her and understood that she could have controlled her feelings and avoided overreacting, while adding that her heart still belonged to Alex.

She wrote, “Like our shirt says, Nothing makes sense when we’re apart @alexxekubo you still have my heart. I miss you, I love you, and I’m truly sorry for all the hurt & pain you and your family went through with our break up.

“My actions in how I handled things was out of my character. I should have controlled my emotions and not been so overreactive. I said too much, I did too much. Please forgive me, I’ve learned my lesson on how to handle situations better.

“I haven’t expressed myself properly. I’m not afraid to be vulnerable and say you, your family, & friends still mean the world to me. Losing you has felt like grief. Love heals.

The actor has since received a lot of feedback from netizens in her comment section.

beyond_intimacy said, “Who made the rules that someone who publicly broke an engagement, cannot apologise nor want their partner back?

“Couples who are almost at the verge of divorce can make up and become better. Couples who have separated can come back stronger.

Alot of you often find yourself running back even after you’ve said I’m done. I hope the reason you want this relationship is worth it and I hope you learn to keep things private henceforth.

“The breakup was done publicly, hence the apology. However, Alex can decide not to want the relationship and it doesn’t make him a bad person. We live and learn, while you bash her, I hope you learn from this.

sarahgold_10 said, “Relationship would have been better if we stopped bringing our fight to social media. I pray you both forgive yourself and come back.

sledge_darling said, “Lol, I’m confused. What exactly did you say before? All you said was he should live his truth and called the wedding off or ?.

soarluxurycars said, “Go to Alex privately. The truth is, nobody on social media truly cares. By all means, keep your love life out of social media. Social media is not social.