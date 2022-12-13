Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has celebrated Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on his 55th birthday anniversary.
Atiku congratulated Wike, in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.
The PDP presidential candidate posted a photograph of Wike with the headline “Many Happy Returns.”
Atiku added a compelling prayer, which reads, “As you turn 55 today, I pray that all lines fall in pleasant places for you. Enjoy your special day. -AA.”