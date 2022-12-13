Atiku and Wike

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has celebrated Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on his 55th birthday anniversary. As you turn 55 today, I pray that all lines fall in pleasant places for you. Enjoy your special day. -AA pic.twitter.com/c8FboHQ9ra December 13, 2022

Atiku congratulated Wike, in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The PDP presidential candidate posted a photograph of Wike with the headline “Many Happy Returns.”

Atiku added a compelling prayer, which reads, “As you turn 55 today, I pray that all lines fall in pleasant places for you. Enjoy your special day. -AA.”