Atiku and Wike

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has celebrated  Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on his 55th birthday anniversary.

Atiku congratulated Wike, in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday. 

The PDP presidential candidate posted a photograph of Wike with the headline “Many Happy Returns.”  

Atiku added a compelling prayer, which reads, “As you turn 55 today, I pray that all lines fall in pleasant places for you. Enjoy your special day. -AA.”

