Wike and Buhari

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers said he does not owe anybody an apology for commending President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the payment of funds owed to states in the Niger Delta since 1999.

Wike stated this on Saturday at the 2022 Rivers state honours and awards ceremony, in Port Harcourt.

He said, “I have no apology to anybody. Today, Wike did this and that projects. Look if Buhari did not release the money — from 1999, which my party did not even release — I won’t have done what I did.

“I don’t give a damn to anybody. I don’t care. I got the money. I’m not a fan of Buhari. He has not done well in so many areas but with this payment of money, he did well.

“My friends and party members may not be happy. Make una no vex oo. This one, Buhari did well. He gave me money and I used it to do something for people in Rivers state. The other ones will talk about their own later.”

Recall that on November 18, Wike had announced that the Buhari-led government paid his state and other Niger Delta states funds owed from the 13 percent derivation fund.

According to Wike, the funds paid by the federal government have significantly aided his infrastructural strides in the state.

But, the River governor said he is currently grappling with “problem” because he commended Buhari for approving the refund to the nine oil-producing states.

He said, “Instead of human beings to say they appreciate you, they become envious that why were you appreciated. Because I said Buhari thank you, I’m having problem today.

“I’m not a fan of Buhari. I told the honourable attorney-general but when a man has done well say he has done well in that area. On the other area, he has not done well, you equally say so,” he added.

Wike’s comments have met with reactions from Nigerians as they call on other state governors who had received the fund to account for it.

Menawhile, on Friday, the presidency also said nine oil-producing states received a total of N625.43 billion as 13 percent oil derivation, subsidy and SURE-P refunds from the federation account between 2021 and 2022.

The states that benefitted from the derivation refunds include Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers.