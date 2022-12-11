By Ayo Onikoyi

Curvy Ghollywood actress, Kisa Gbekle is a single mother definitely relishing the sweet prospect of being a mother as she says she needs no one to help in raising her son. According to her in a chat with Potpourri she said having her son all to herself is everything to her.

“Motherhood is the sweetest thing ever. To me, I don’t really find anything challenging. It is fun to me . So, whatever comes with it, I see it as fun,” she said.

But the actress admits that it is not easy raising the child alone as it appears the baby daddy is not in the picture at all

“It is not easy in this economy but God is in control, I mean financially. But I love it having my son just to myself and not having to share him with anyone else,” she added.

Kisa Gbekle who once denied having a child has refused to reveal the identity of the father of her son, only making it public that her baby daddy has accepted responsibilities as the biological father of her son and her mother is aware of his identity.

However, she disclosed that she had no idea about the marriage of her baby daddy before they began their romantic relationship which led to her conceiving a child for him.