Dr. Idiat Adebule

By Ishola Balogun

Former Deputy governor of Lagos state and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr. Idiat Adebule, has pledged to engage and influence effective use local government funds just as she promised to drive the demand for Lagos Special Status if elected.

Addressing journalists and party members at a Press conference held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA where she officially presented a 10-point agenda, Adebule said she will build on the existing process where local government chairmen can access and use their funds for grass root development.

Read also: Seriki: Adebule condoles with family, Buhari, Tinubu, others

According to her, “We are very lucky in Lagos, because we have a good administration. There is a process already put in place for all local government executives where the chairmen can use the local government funds basically to develop their local governments.

“My interaction with them particularly those of them that are members of my campaign council, it is going to be very easy to relate with them and ensure progress and development of the local governments.

Adebule also said Lagos shouldn’t be denied Special Status going by its importance to the nation and West Africa.

“I will pursue the actualisation of special status for Lagos State to enhance the socio-economic viability of the people of Lagos,” she said.

Successive progressive administrations in Lagos, Adebule said, have delivered steady development since our country’s return to democracy in 1999 and this feat has made Lagos State stand tall amongst other states in Nigeria.

“This is a product of continuity and stability in governance as well as consistent leadership provided by our great party, the APC. The people of Lagos are smart, intelligent, highly educated, and trusted to always make the right decision to guarantee the tradition of progressive political inclination by voting for the APC at all levels. This is a sure path to trail-blazing and sustainable development of our dear state,” she said.

“I will deliver essential and people-oriented legislative interventions that are required to promote sustainable good governance for the peoples and nationalities of Nigeria. Likewise, I will promote legislative interventions to strengthen national educational policies, programmes and attainment throughout the value chain with special emphasis on the functionality of the Nigerian education system as the pivot for sustainable development.

“I will prioritise the implementation of legislative programmes that would engender economic empowerment and upliftment of the people of Lagos West through targeted professional and vocational training as well as new skills acquisition including info-tech training to harness the enormous talents of our people in order to discourage outward pull of our professionals to other countries.”

She promised to support Lagos West small-scale entrepreneurs with knowledge upgrades to enhance their capacity to sustain and grow their businesses and vocations.

“I will work and collaborate with government agencies at both federal and state levels to sustainably develop and expand the rich cultural and vast historical tourism potentials of Lagos West and give it the pride of place as the prime hub of tourism in Nigeria,” she said.