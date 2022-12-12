Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in Delta, has promised to establish a tertiary institution in Ijawland, if elected as Governor in 2023.

Omo-Agege made the promise on Monday during the party’s ward-to-ward campaign train visit to Bomadi Local Government area of the state.

“My administration will establish a tertiary institution in Ijawland to bring education closer to the people.

“The promises I am making to you today can only be possible, if you vote for me, Bola Tinubu and all other APC candidates, who will actualise the yearnings of our people,” he said.

Omo-Agege decried the infrastructure deficit in Ijaw communities, promising to address them, if elected.

The senator, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, also promised the people that his administration would connect Bomadi and its environs to the National grid to end the aged-long power outage in the council area.

He decried the dilapidating Ohoror/Bomadi Bridge and position of access roads in the council, assuring that his administration would address them as a matter urgency.

Omo-Agege said that the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led government had abandoned the people of Bomadi and other Ijaw communities, in spite of their huge contributions to the state revenue.

The governorship candidate promised to change the narrative by elevating the urban status of Bomadi to one of the commercial cities in the state and attract development to the area.

“I want to assure you my good people of Bomadi Council, with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President, I will fix the Bomadi, Gbaregolor, Akugbene and Ohoror/Bomadi Bridges.

“I will fix the roads that have failed. The only existing bridges and roads still existing in Bomadi were done by former Gov. James Ibori.

“The Catholic Bishop of Bomadi spoke with me sometimes ago where he appealed that I should use my good office to ensure that Bomadi is connected to the National grid and that Bomadi has been in darkness for too long.

“Let me assure you people that Bomadi will be connected to the Ughelli 33KVA line to ensure that Bomadi is linked to the National grid.

Commenting, Elder Omeni Sobotie, the Chairman of APC in Delta, while addressing the party supporters at Bomadi and Tuomo I, said that the Okowa-led government had not done any project worth One billion Naira in the last seven and half years.

“An APC-led government of Sen. Omo-Agege will address the aged-long marginalisation and underdevelopment of the Bomadi, if elected in the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Also, Elder Godsday Orubebe, the Director-General of Delta APC Campaign Organisation, urged the people of Ijaw Nation to vote massively for Omo-Agege and other APC candidates in the general elections.

Orubebe, also a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who spoke in Ijaw Language, told the cheering supporters that an Omo-Agege-led government would not disappoint the Ijaw people, if elected as governor.(NAN)