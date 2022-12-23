Evans Francis with wife, Neha.

By Josephine Agbonkhese

In a world where many marriages now hardly exceed their fifth year, leaving both partners and children in great pain, the need for intensive pre-marriage tutelage can never be over-emphasised.

Popular Indian-born relationship coach, Evans Francis, is however set to champion this cause and change the global narrative for relationships and marriages.

Evans, who recently launched a new online course, “Courtship to Marriage”, said, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, that only the right information and knowledge can bring about the needed change in the lives of people all around the world, both in courtship and marriage.

Read Also: ‘Respect our privacy’, Basketmouth tells fans after marriage breakup

“While it may not be possible to guarantee the success of a marriage, as it involves the actions and choices of multiple individuals, as well as their ability to effectively navigate and address these challenges as a team, it is possible to increase the chances of a successful and fulfilling relationship through proper guidance and support,” the serial author, lyricist, composer and evangelist with 16 years of ministerial experience, said.

“I look forward to seeing every youngster learn the important skills and knowledge they need to build strong, lasting relationships and approach dating with intentionality.

“I am also excited to see the positive impact my course will have on relationships and marriages. I need the world to understand that God is very interested in every marriage.

“You see, marriage is an institution that predates the church and is a fundamental part of God’s plan for the family. Unfortunately, I have personally witnessed the pain and destruction that can result from the breakdown of a marriage, including through the experiences of my own sisters.

“Through my role as an evangelist, I have observed that a lack of knowledge or hasty decision-making can often be contributing factors to the challenges faced in marriages. It is my belief that a strong foundation of knowledge and understanding is crucial for maintaining healthy and fulfilling marital relationships,” he elaborated.

Reeling out deeper insights on why marriages break, Evans explained that some common factors that may contribute to marriage breakdown include a lack of communication, problems with trust or infidelity, financial stress, and differences in priorities or values.

However reiterating that financial issues could be a significant source of conflict in many relationships, including marriages, he said: “Money is often a source of stress and disagreement, particularly when one partner is more financially responsible or when there are differing priorities or values related to financial management.

“Additionally, financial challenges can further make it more difficult for couples to effectively communicate and work through other issues. For example, if a couple is struggling to make ends meet or is facing financial uncertainty, this can create a great deal of stress and may lead to conflicts about how to handle various situations.”

Adding that factors such as a lack of emotional intimacy or support also contribute globally to the breakdown of relationships, he noted that specific reasons for conflicts in a relationship will depend on the individual circumstances and challenges that each couple faces.

Lamenting that current statistics had become a huge cause for concern, Evans decried that about 20 percent of marriages end within the first five years— with this number increasing by about 12% within 10 years.

He however added that this rate only increases by about 8% between 10 and 15 years, describing this stage as the safest period of any marriage.

Speaking on his newly-launched course “Courtship to Marriage”, Evans said it is designed for singles who are serious about building a lasting, happy home.

“As someone who has learned firsthand the importance of knowledge and understanding in a relationship, I can say that the more you know, the easier it becomes to navigate the complexities of marriage,” he shared from his personal experience.

“While the early months of my own marriage to my wife, Neha, were challenging, with learning and effort, we have been able to build a strong foundation and finish the fifth year of marriage,” he further added.

The seven-hour course accessible on https://www.courtshiptomarriage.com , according to him, therefore covers a wide range of important topics including Biblical courtship, myths about finding a partner, a believer marrying an unbeliever, what to look out for in a wife or husband, red flags in courtship, signs of a not-so-good relationship, in-laws, one-one counselling with Evans, and more.

However urging partners globally to embrace faith in God, respect, love, trust, understanding and knowledge as building blocks for a successful relationship and marriage, Evans, who daily shares faith-based messages via his sermons various social media platforms including Youtube channel, Instagram and website, evansfrancis.org , also advised couples to be proactive in addressing challenges and seeking support when needed.