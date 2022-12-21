



. Bill now remaining N800,000 – father

. Begs Enugu gov’s wife, others for asistance

. Bill now remaining N800,000 – father

By Steve Oko

Master ThankGod Nwachukwu, 14, would have been dead but for providence following a motorcycle accident that involved him in 2021.

He hails from Obeagu Ugboka in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State but resides with his father, a pastor at Isiagu, Ivo LGA of Ebonyi State.

The JSS 2 student of Echele Amita Secondary School Isiagu, Ebonyi State, was knocked down by a hit-and-run motorcyclist on November 6, 2021 while returning from band practice in the church.

ThankGod was later hospitalised at the Holy Child Orthopedic Hospital, Agbani Road Enugu, where he was treated of life-threatening injuries and bone fracture sustained during the accident.

But following the inability of the parents to pick his medical bills, the 14 -year old has not left the hospital since he was discharged in September 2022.

Speaking with Vanguard from his hospital bed, ThankGod said his greatest joy this season would be to spend the Christmas at home.

ThankGod who said he would like to be a Medical Doctor, also expressed strong desire to return to school to pursue his academic career.

The teenager who now moves around with the aid of crutches, said he was tired of staying in the hospital, and needed to go home.

The drummer who also said he would love to play in the church band during Christmas service on Sunday, appealed for financial assistance to help clear the balance of his medical bill.

He specifically made a passionate appeal to the wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi to come to his aide.

The 14-year old said he believed that the Governor’s wife’s benevolence and milk of human kindness could end his misery.

ThankGod who has been staying with her mother at the hospital for months expressed faith that this Christmas would mark the end of their pains.

“I will be happy if the Governor’s wife can visit us and help us to leave this place; I want my mother to cook our Christmas rice in our house instead of this place”, he pleaded.

His mother said it had been a bitter experience living in the hospital for months but thanked God his son did not die in the accident.

She appreciated the Management of the hospital for its magnanimity to them, and the quality of medical care given to her son.

Her husband, Pastor Paul Nwachukwu of the Assemblies of God Church, Amita Isiagu, had earlier told Vanguard that the total hospital bill was N1.6 million.

He explained that the church had earlier raised N340,000 which was deposited for the son’s treatment.

The cleric said that after Vanguard’s publication of their plight in November, some public-spirited individuals had identified with them.

He disclosed that the balance of the medical bill had now reduced to N800,000, while soliciting more assistance to completely erase the bill.

The cleric also commended the hospital for giving good attention to his son, adding that the leg would have been amputated but for the quality care of the hospital.

Pastor Nwachukwu who can be reached via his mobile phone number: 09026580692, gave his account details as follows: Account name: Paul Nwachukwu; Account number: 3026305616; Bank name: First bank.

He, therefore, appealed to Government, organisations and public-spirited individuals to come to the aid of the family.

On how the accident happened, the cleric said the motorcyclist who was said to be driving without light fled the scene after shattering the ankle bone of the victim.

“We later found him ( the motorcyclist) but he said he had no father and mother, and has not been able to make any financial contribution for my son’s treatment”, the Pastor agonised.

He said that the family was left with no choice than to seek medical attention for the boy.