By Ayo Onikoyi

Beautiful, unassuming and downright talented, Nollywood actress, Linda John has her world cut out for her. For her, being an actress is all she has ever dreamed about and she’s living her dream. But then, there is a limit to the extent to which she could go with regards to roles and characters as she wouldn’t be caught dead playing certain roles.

“I love to interpret all kinds of roles except the spiritual kind of roles. I don’t like playing spiritual roles like the role of a marine agent or snake-related roles. Naturally, I’m not a big fan of pets,” she told Potpourri in a chat.

Linda has survived the stormy waters of Nollywood with her head held high. Even when there was a conspiracy against her, she survived.

“What turns me off about Nollywood is the level of unprofessionality among directors, producers, actors etc. Imagine a director telling an actor to cut down on his or her command of the English language just because he can’t comprehend it. It happened to me a couple of years back when a director was directing an English movie and was directing me in Igbo language. I told him I didn’t understand Igbo language and it caused a huge scene which led to my having to leave the location. Afterwards, there was a huge conspiracy against various directors but in all, I stood my ground never to settle for less,’ she said, when asked what turns her off about the industry.

Linda John is from Okpokwu local government area of Benue State. She’s Idoma by tribe. She is also a model and an entrepreneur. She has starred in movies like Royal Quest (featured), Bridesmaid (featured), Bond (produced), Mama G goes mad(produced), Childseller (produced) and a host of others.