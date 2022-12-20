By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has distanced himself from a statement, making rounds on the social media.

Obi was accused of saying that the Director-General of his campaign organisation, Mr. Doyin Okupe’s conviction was a witch-hunt.

But in a statement he sent to Vanguard, Obi denied the statement, noting that he believes in the rule of law despite the conviction of his DG.

He noted that he is striving to create a country that operates under the rule of law.

Recall that an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday sentenced a former Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, to two years in prison over money laundering. Okupe has since paid N13 million he was asked to pay by the court.

Okupe was said to have received N240 million in cash from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retired).