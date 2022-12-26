The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commisserated with the family of dead lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem.

Raheem was shot dead on Christmas day by a police officer while returning from a Christmas outing in a car with her husband.

In a statement shared via tweet, Police Spokesperson, Benjamin Hudeyin confirmed the incident as well as the arrest of officers involved.

“Unfortunate and avoidable incident that was. The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody.

“They are to be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigations,” he wrote.

Reacting to the incident, Tinubu described it as an ‘avoidable tragedy’, calling for an urgent reform of the Nigeria Police.

The former Lagos state governor shared his condolences with the family of the deceased lawyer, urging the inspector general to ensure speedy justice in the case.

He said in a tweet, “I share the grief and frustration of Nigerians over the senseless killing of Mrs. Ombolanle Raheem by a police officer on Christmas Day in Lagos.

“The avoidable tragedy, which cost a family a beloved member and our country a diligent legal professional, underscores, yet again, the crucial importance and urgency of reforming the Nigeria Police Force.

“While I send my sincere condolences to Omobolanle’s family, I urge the Inspector General of Police and other responsible authorities and demonstrate even greater dedication to the nationwide implementation of measures designed to uphold professionalism within the force.”

I share the grief and frustration of Nigerians over the senseless killing of Mrs. Ombolanle Raheem by a police officer on Christmas Day in Lagos.



The avoidable tragedy, which cost a family a beloved member and our country a diligent legal professional, underscores, yet again, pic.twitter.com/hMrKWVNi8C— Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) December 26, 2022