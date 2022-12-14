By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, professionally known as Iyanya, has revealed how he begged show organizers to have him perform for free in December 2021.

The 36-year-old claimed in a series of tweets on Wednesday that he performed at three shows in December 2021 and got paid for only one.

The story changed in December 2022, the Kukere crooner said, as he had over 20 paid performances under his belt.

He continued by thanking God for the improvement in his career.

He tweeted, “Last year December 2021, I performed at 3 shows, one paid and I begged to perform at 2 just to be seen.

“2022 December, I wake up and everyday to alerts for shows, haven’t had this kind of busy december since 2017.

“20+ shows in on month.

“God Thank you.

“And to my fans and everyone who streamed my music this year, God Bless you.

“There’s got to be more and I promise 2023 will be a better year for everyone who has supported me this year.

“We will definitely have a great 2023.” Last year December 2021, I performed at 3 shows, one paid and I begged to perform at 2 just to be seen.

2022 December, I wake up and everyday to alerts for shows, haven’t had this kind of busy december since 2017.

20+ shows in on month.

God Thank you 🙏🏿— its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) December 14, 2022 And to my fans and everyone who streamed my music this year, God Bless you.

There’s got to be more and I promise 2023 will be a better year for everyone who has supported me this year.

We will definitely have a great 2023.— its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) December 14, 2022