Presidential candidate of the Labour Pary, LP, Peter Obi said he attends church events because Nigeria needs prayers.

Obi stated this in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital on Tuesday when he visited the former prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria and a former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) His Eminence Dr Sunday Mbang at his residence.

The Labour Party candidate said is regular attendance of church events is not a political strategy.

Obi’s comment comes on the heels of criticisms from the opposition parties, which accused him of attending religious gatherings because of political gains.

According to him, Nigeria not only needs an agile, healthy, and visionary leader, the country also needs prayers.

He urged religious leaders to speak truth to power as the church is not left out of the country’s challenges, citing the kidnapping of priests in the North Central and North West regions.

The cleric decried Nigeria’s current situation, saying the country is battling with endemic poverty and insecurity.

Dr Mbang believes that Nigeria must be set on the new part by an agile and healthy leader who will work for the people and not members of a cabal or his political party.

He urged Obi to ensure he keeps to his promises if he is elected otherwise history will be unkind to him, saying millions of Nigerians see him as the last hope to rescue the country.