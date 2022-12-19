December 1, 2022 would remain indelible in the hearts and minds of 55 inspiring women across the globe who were honoured in the I Am A Superwoman Award by the United Kingdom Parliament for contributing positively to society.

The honours which celebrates 1000 Most Phenomenal Women In The World was founded and organised by serial philanthropist and entrepreneur, Prof. Dr. Pauline Long on the 1st of December, a day in which the media mogul also committed to marking World AIDS Day by paying tribute to those that are living with the disease and those that have died through it. I Am A Superwoman Award ceremony is part of I am A superwoman Club established by Prof. Long to bring women from every part of the world together to collaborate, connect and convene as part of real genuine sisterhood.

The 55 incredible women were honoured at the 2nd edition of the award ceremony attended by 150 invited guests. Among the women honoured were HRM Queen Florence Okonkwo; Dr. Dame Shellie Hunter; Sandi Bogle; Caroline Namugabi’ Dr. Stephanie Graham; Dr. Barbara Ham; Dr. Virginia Earl; Dr. Stone Love Feur; Amb. Dr. Omenesa Oruma Akomolafe; Prof. Dr. Juliet Hammond; Pravina Pankhania among others,

In her remark, Long said: “In a world where women are contributing immensely positively to humanity, we must come together and pay homage to them. Today is indeed a special day where we have brought women together from different backgrounds including women in film, law, healthcare, education, retail, manufacturing, IT, politics and more. We are also incredibly blessed to have 30 women from USA grace the ceremony. I would like to encourage women to continue collaborating in building nations and inspiring others.”

Speaking as the chief guest, Honourable Dean Russell (MP) added: “It was a real privilege to hear the powerful stories of so many inspirational women at the event. The message of supporting each other and acting as role models for future generations was heartfelt and encouraging.”

Meanwhile, veteran supporter of several women initiatives, the legendary Dr. Robbie Motter, founder of GSFE – USA said: “It is an absolute honour to be welcomed graciously in UK parliament. I am A superwoman Award is a wonderful initiative which my group in America and I will continue to support.”

I Am A Superwoman club aims to reach millions of women from across the globe who come together for positive progress.