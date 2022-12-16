By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has spoken out about his struggle with depression, revealing that he had briefly considered suicide in 2017.

The Anikulapo actor said in a video that was uploaded on his Instagram page on Thursday that he came close to killing himself.

Remi was reacting to the passing of popular American DJ, Twitch, who died by suicide on Wednesday, describing his passing as sad news.

He said, “News but I can absolutely relate to that. It’s never really fine, as we say, I am fine, even though we always act like it’s fine. We go through a lot as men.

“I remember in 2017 I had a series of tweets that I went on to delete. It was very suicidal. Someone called me a year later and said I should go delete those tweets, I was going through a lot, I was overwhelmed, I was thinking too much of my career, am I doing enough, am I enough, am I with the right person? So many thoughts in my mind.

“At a point, I could not take it, I felt so useless, not enough, incompetent, even though it was the contrary of what I felt, I was beating myself too much, then I started to tweet randomly and I was very close to jumping off the bridge or just taking my life. It took the grace of God for me to scale through that.

