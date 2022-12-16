Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Known in the local parlance by various terms such as “Okada”, “Achaba” or “Going”, Nigeria’s band of commercial motorcyclists have one thing in common – disdain for rules and regulations.

Add to that, the disrespect for their passengers, other road users and their proclivity for being used for all manner of crimes, then you have not just a transportation chaos, but a national security concern.

It was against this backdrop that 16 years ago, the then Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Malam Nasir El-Rufai took the bull by the horns and announced a ban on Okada operations within the Federal Capital City FCC and the territory’s major highways. The ban had since been extended to Kubwa, the territory’s largest suburban town.

To be frank, the city’s transportation master plan has no place for Okada or even rickshaws (Keke or tricycles). It is, in fact, the failure of government to provide a veritable means of transportation that led to the emergence of Okada.

Over the years, the Okada riders had taken over most parts of the city, competing with other road users, and in some cases stabbing road users during altercations or at the slightest provocation.

Despite complaints by security personnel and many residents as to the monstrosity of the riders who often tuck double-edged jack knives under their seats and which they used to sometimes rob passengers during wee hours, successive administrations in the territory had often shied away from implementing the ban on their operations. In fact, doing so was seen as attacking the economy of a section of the country, whose youths are more dominant in the business.

While attempts were being made in the earlier days of the second term of the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello to enforce the subsisting ban on Okada operations, COVID-19 and the #EndSARS protest happened.

More than 7,000 motorcycles were reportedly stolen from the auto-pond of the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services DRTS by hoodlums who hijacked the latter part of the protest. Although, the service later claimed to have recovered the bikes after the protest, there was a greater influx of bike riders into the territory.

The banditry in the Northwest and the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast led to thousands of youths fleeing their homes and “invading” Abuja in search of greener pastures, many of whom readily took to Okada business.

While these came with a lot of security concerns, the orthopaedic wards of most of the General Hospitals became home to several victims of the recklessness of Abuja’s angels of death, who more often than not, flew, rather than rode their bikes.

However, the tide seem to be changing gradually, with the appointment of a new Director for the DRTS, Dr Abdulateef Bello who has been working in close collaboration with the Senior Special Assistant SSA to the FCT minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Mr Attah Ikharo.

On September 16, 2022 the FCTA restated its ban on the operations of commercial motorcyclists in Kubwa.

The administration had approved the request of Bwari Area Council two years ago after the council complained that a lot of crimes were being perpetrated with the connivance of Okada riders.

Okada operations were then prohibited in Kubwa and Dutse Communities, and followed by serious mop up by a joint security task force.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Mr Attah Ikharo said the resumed enforcement was a directive from the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello that the illegalities associated with Okada operations be halted immediately.

“The Security Department of the FCTA and the Directorate of Road Traffic Seevices DRTS with the support of the Bwari Area Council has before now cleaned up Kubwa to a point that Okada disappeared completely. Later on, we saw a resurgence of Okada and the menace has been very complicated in this axis.

“From what we heard from the Police Divisional headquarters in Kubwa, there had been so much burials resulting from deaths occasioned by Okada riders’ recklessness leading to accidents or the ones they killed during mob action.

“The Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello during the last executive meeting gave a marching order that all components of the FCTA task force should clean Kubwa of Okada because they come to the expressway in flagrant disregard of traffic rules, they mess up the roads and commit mayhem”, Ikharo added.

The Head of DRTS Operation, Deborah Osho confirmed that 94 bikes were impounded during the operation which she promised would be sustained.

On October 6, the taskforce came under gun attack from hoodlums during a clearance operation along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport road corridor.

The operation which was meant to enforce the ban on commercial motorcyclists, however saw the team impounding over 100 motorbikes.

Their offences include driving against traffic, driving on the express way among others.

As the raid was on along the car wash area in Lugbe some of the riders mobilized themselves and started shooting at the joint task team and also attacked them with other dangerous weapons.

Items recovered by the taskteam included one locally made gun, pistol, cutlasses and a dagger.

Then on November 23, the taskforce took the bold step of crushing over 356 impounded motorcycles.

The massive raids through highbrow Guzape and Durumi districts, Airport road-Lugbe and Kubwa were supported by defence and security forces.

“This operation is a signature project and a decision of the FCTA Security Committee. They agreed that we should go back to massive enforcement of the ban on commercial motorcycles in the Federal Capital City as well as some strategic locations, like the airport road and Kubwa where they have become a big threat to the people”, said Ikharo.

He also spoke on the security menace that the riders have constituted.

“They have been asked to leave the Federal Capital City and they are here wrecking havoc, committing crimes and killing people.

“Last week in Durumi, a personnel in uniform was stabbed and killed, another officer was also stabbed on the head by these same characters, the Okada riders. We have gotten a forfeiture orders for all of these”, he added.

In his remarks, the Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS ), Dr. Abdulateef Bello said the operation being the second outing of the joint task team “was to ensure that we clean up commercial motorcycles from the City centre”.

The most recent operation of the taskforce with regards to crushing the bikes took place on December 8, when it crushed 432 bikes recently seized from violators of its ban on activities of commercial motorcyclists.

The team had conducted a raid of major road arteries connecting communities along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport road, Abuja.

In particular, the team accompanied by operatives from Police, military and paramilitary caught the violators unaware, confiscating 432 of the bikes.

Top officials of FCTA, and heads and representatives of various security agencies including paramilitary organizations domiciled in the FCT observed the crushing exercise, which took place inside an open space at Lugbe Car Wash, along the Airport road corridor.

Areas raided included Bill Clinton interchange, Karon-Majigi, Kuchingoro, Piwoyi Junction near Shoprite mall, Lugbe FHA, popular Lugbe Car wash, Police signboard along Airport Road, all in Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC.

Reacting to the development, Chairman taxi operators, Car Wash Bus Stop in the area, Adebola Oluomo, said without the exercise, the road would be closed, as there were a lot of obstructions due to the activities of the defaulting Okada operators.

He said: “They are always on the expressway riding recklessly against the traffic, and nobody could control them, and if anyone talked, they would stab you with knife.

“The taskforce were always coming around, but the Okada operators would be stoning them, as they believed that they were the owners of Abuja. So, the government should continue with the exercise, so that Abuja will be very clean and the road will be safe for all.”

With the Bello administration in the FCT winding up, it is hoped that this current tempo of operations would not just be a flash in the pan. Indeed, the next FCT minister has no excuse to go off course.