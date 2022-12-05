A flooded community in Borno state File Photo: (Source: Humangle)

Hundreds of the residents of Malam-Fatori, headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area of Borno state have been swept to the neighbouring Niger Republic by floods.

Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum visited Bosso on Sunday December 4, to commiserate with the flood refugees.

Read also:

Addressing the flood victims, the governor said, “We are here to sympathise with you over the flood disaster that has affected you,” he condoled the victims, acknowledging, “many of you lost personal belongings,” and promising, “Borno State Government will support you and we will return you to your community as soon as the water recedes.”

Zulum thanked officials of Niger Republic for always welcoming Nigerians from Borno State in times of distress.

Zulum has since becoming governor in 2019 travelled to different parts of Niger Republic on about 10 occasions, all for humanitarian assessments and interventions.

Following Zulum’s several visits to the area, thousands of refugees returned from Bosso and were resettled in their ancestral communities mostly in northern Borno.

Recall that a number of the flood victims were resettled in Malam-Fatori early this year (2022).

Malam-Fatori is situated in the shores of the Lake Chad. The victims are taking refuge in Bosso, which is just across the international border from Malam-Fatori.

Malam-Fatori was occupied by Boko Haram for seven years since 2014 before it was recovered by the military.

The recent floods are said to have been caused by excessive recharge around Lake Chad this year, causing incalculable damage to the victims.

For years, Nigerians and Nigeriens from the border areas often move in and out of the border towns for social, trade and cultural trade purposes.

Between 2013 and 2014, many Nigerians from Abadam, Monguno and a number of the 10 LGAs in Northern Borno, took refuge in Bosso and lived there for seven years, fleeing from attacks by Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria’s side of the border.