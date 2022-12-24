Logo IDPs receiving food items from VSF officials

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Alarmed by the condition of the Internally Dispaled Persons, IDPs, in Benue state, the Victims Support Fund (VSF) has appealed to international development partners, well meaning individuals and organizations to come to the aid of the state.

The Chairperson, VSF Benue State Emergency Support Programme, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji who made the appeal when her team visited the Anyiin IDPs camp in Logo LGA of the state lamented the dire condition of the IDPs in the camp.

Mrs. Akerele-Ogunsiji who led the VSF to distribute food items to 1,000 IDPs in the camp said something needed to be done urgently to give the IDPs succour.

According to her, “there are IDP camps in Guma, Gwer West and other places.; but Logo here is very worrisome and heartbreaking, citizens like us going through this sort of deplorable condition.

“I appeal to international development partners, Non Governmental Organisations including well meaning individuals and organizations to emulate the Chairman of VSF, General TY Danjuma (rtd) to come to the aid of the people of Benue State because they need more help.

“It is very important for us to only function within the ambit of our meagre resources as an organisation. That’s why we need more Nigerians who are like Gen. Danjuma, who have the privilege and use it for the benefit of the common man on the streets. Here in Logo, there are 5,000 IDPs but we are only able to support a thousand of them”.

Mrs. Akerele-Ogunsiji who lamented the sustained attacks on the Ukum, Katsina-Ala and Logo LGAs also known as Sankera axis, which is the hub of yam production in the state and country said “this is why the country is suffering acute food shortages.

“The entire nation is feeling the pain of Benue people. Benue as the food basket is going through this; it is really depressing for a state where people are known to be great farmers to be facing this crisis. Zaki-Biam is known to be the depot of yam in the whole of Africa. See how expensive food commodities have become, you can see the double digit inflation rate in terms of food commodities because Benue and Taraba States are under attack.”

She said as part of efforts to stem the tide of herdsmen attacks the VSF “will continue to hold peace meetings with stakeholders to know what the issues are, with the aim of resolving them.”

According to her ” the entire VSF intervention in terms of cost of the items purchased; medical drugs and food in the state is not less than N1billion. This includes operational cost, travels, Logistics, security, engagement of civil society stakeholders because we have to pay them for the distribution they come to do. Everything you have been seeing us do in the last 10 months is about N1billion.”

Some of the beneficiaries including Tabitha Shinwar from Mbagber community and Gabriel Mbayev from Ukemberagya community both of Logo LGA commended VSF for the intervention and appealed to spirited organisations and individuals to also come to their aid.