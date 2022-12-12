By Dapo Akinrefon

CHAIRMAN of the Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond, ASCAB, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, yesterday, urged the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to comply with the several regional and international human rights treaties, which have been ratified by Nigeria.

Speaking during the annual Human Rights Day, Falana challenged the NBA to adopt urgent measures to end the incessant arrest and detention of innocent citizens by the police and other law enforcement agencies.

He said: “In celebrating the Annual Human Rights Day on December 10, 2022, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Yakubu Maikayu, SAN, issued a statement wherein he stated that the NBA under his leadership would “continue to champion and uphold our fundamental human rights as enshrined in the three landmark documents we subscribe to as a Nation: Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.”

“Beyond the verbalisation of such commitment, it is high time that the NBA actualised “the promotion and protection of the principles of the rule of law and respect for fundamental rights”, which is one of the core aims and objectives boldly enshrined in the Constitution of the NBA. As a matter of urgency, the NBA should mobilise its thousands of members to ensure compliance with the several regional and international human rights treaties which have been ratified by Nigeria. In particular, the NBA should adopt urgent measures to end the incessant arrest and detention of innocent citizens by the police and other law enforcement agencies.

“To achieve the objective, the NBA should direct the members of the human rights committees of its 128 branches to accompany Chief Magistrates during the monthly visits to all police stations in each of the magisterial districts in all the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.