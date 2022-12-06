The company logo is seen at the office of Huawei in Beijing, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

By Godwin Oritse

Residents of Olanla community in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State have expressed delight over the intervention of MTN and Huawei Technologies to provide telecommunication network to the community.

Before the intervention, members of the community travel miles away or hang on trees to access network to communicate with their loved ones leading the youths of the community to stay away from the community.

The technology, rural telephony, is a partnership project between MTN and Huawei Technologies is a 2G/4G technology built to provide network access to more than one kilometer from the site.

The technology, which is powered by solar, consumes low energy and can last up to three days when the battery is fully charged thereby making it efficient during the rainy season with long rains and low sunshine.

Balogun of the community, Mr. Lamidi Adeshina said he is very happy because the villagers can now enjoy network and can browse from the comfort of their homes and their sons can now stay longer in the community without rushing to leave because of lack of network access.

“I am very happy because the villagers enjoy network and browsing and our sons can leave the town and come here and they would not rush to leave because they now have internet connection now so they stay longer and we are very happy about that”

He said that before now, they struggle to make calls in the community as the network from Bowen gets to selected locations or, they go to neigbhouring communities to make calls.

“We just look around for locations that we can get network and we also have some signals from Bowen but it is not everywhere in the community”

Also speaking, Otun Iyalode of the community, Oluyemi Adegoke stated that the people of the community are so excited about the development.

“We are so happy, we have been communicating very well with our children, they have been calling us and we have been doing the same thing too. We are happy and we feel relieved that we now have the chance to make calls from our homes”, Adegoke said.

A youth in the community, Elizabeth Emmanuel said she is happy with the development as she can make calls and chat on TikTok, Instagram and WhatsApp from the comfort of her bed.

“I am happy because ever since the Rural Telephony was built everything became easy, I could make calls from my bedroom and chat with my friends on Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp and even make video calls I am so thankful to MTN and Huawei Technologies for this new development in our community”, Emmanuel said.